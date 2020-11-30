Bridgewater’s return to Minnesota spoiled in 28-27 loss

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers place kicker Joey Slye, attempts a field goal at the end of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Slye missed the field goal and the Vikings won 28-27. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers had plenty of chances to emerge from Minnesota with a gritty if ugly victory. They left with a frustrating 28-27 loss. Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on third-and-goal that cost the Panthers a chance to seal the game just after the 2-minute warning. The defense let Kirk Cousins lead the Vikings on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the lead. Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal in the closing seconds. First-year Panthers coach Matt Rhule put the blame for the performance on him and his staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories