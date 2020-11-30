Bridgewater’s return to Minnesota spoiled in 28-27 loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina Panthers had plenty of chances to emerge from Minnesota with a gritty if ugly victory. They left with a frustrating 28-27 loss. Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass into the end zone on third-and-goal that cost the Panthers a chance to seal the game just after the 2-minute warning. The defense let Kirk Cousins lead the Vikings on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the lead. Then Joey Slye missed a 54-yard field goal in the closing seconds. First-year Panthers coach Matt Rhule put the blame for the performance on him and his staff.