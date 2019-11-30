Briarwood tops Edmund Burke for spot in GISA 2A state championship

The GISA 2A state championship will feature Briarwood versus Gatewood on Friday, December 6 at Mercer University. Briarwood topped Edmund Burke Academy 20 to 14.
Thomas Jefferson Academy will take on Piedmont Academy for the GISA 1A state championship, also at Mercer University.
SCORES
- Marion County: 28 Lincoln County: 21
- Warren County: 38 Clinch County: 16
- Briarwood: 20 Edmund Burke Academy: 14
- Barnwell: 42 Oceanside Collegiate: 31
- Ridge-Spring Monetta: 26 Wagener-Salley: 22
- Saluda: 32 Abbeville: 28