Briarwood tops Edmund Burke for spot in GISA 2A state championship

The GISA 2A state championship will feature Briarwood versus Gatewood on Friday, December 6 at Mercer University. Briarwood topped Edmund Burke Academy 20 to 14.

Thomas Jefferson Academy will take on Piedmont Academy for the GISA 1A state championship, also at Mercer University.

SCORES

  • Marion County: 28 Lincoln County: 21
  • Warren County: 38 Clinch County: 16
  • Briarwood: 20 Edmund Burke Academy: 14
  • Barnwell: 42 Oceanside Collegiate: 31
  • Ridge-Spring Monetta: 26 Wagener-Salley: 22
  • Saluda: 32 Abbeville: 28

