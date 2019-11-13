Brian Thomas no longer head coach at North Augusta

One of the area’s biggest high school football programs is looking for a new head coach. Brian Thomas is no longer the head coach of the North Augusta Yellow Jackets.
Thomas spent six seasons as the Yellow Jackets head coach, finishing with a 49-23 record. North Augusta made the playoffs all six seasons under Thomas, including back-to-back 4A Region 5 titles in 2017 and 2018.
North Augusta finished this season 5-6 and were bounced in the first round of the SCHSL playoffs by North Myrtle Beach, 38-31 in triple overtime.
Thomas responded to text messages late Tuesday night, but did not elaborate on how the decision was made for him no longer to be the head coach. He added that he will be the head coach of Team South Carolina in Border Bowl VII in January.
He was hired out of Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014 to replace Dan Pippen, who left for the head coaching job at Greenwood High School.
Aiken County Public School District representative Mike Rosier confirmed that Thomas is no longer the head coach, however he declined to comment if Thomas will still be the school’s athletic director. Rosier added that Thomas is still an ACPSD employee.