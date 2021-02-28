Breyonna Collins commits to South Carolina State for softball

After three years competing in the CSRA Yard Dog organization Breyonna Collins has worked her to being the programs first division one signee. Friday Collins signed her official letter to compete at South Carolina State.

It definitely feels good it feels good that my hard work that my hard work has been appreciated and seen I definitely want it to be a stepping stone for the rest of the Yard Dogs ,” said Collins. “I definitely want them to see that it’s possibly to go local I want them to look up to me.”

Collins plans on taking up nursing in college.