Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:


By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division race and extended its lead to 3 1/2 games over the second-place Phillies, who no longer control their fate with five games left. The loss eliminated Philadelphia from contention for an NL wild card. Will Smith survived a wild ninth inning, allowing an unearned run, for his 36th save in 42 chances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories