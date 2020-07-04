Braves star Freeman, 3 others test positive for virus

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman, rear, is congratulated by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after Freeman hit a home run scoring Dansby Swanson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, premier reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker says the four players, including right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma, agreed to have the team disclose their positive tests. Snitker says Freeman had a negative intake test before having a positive test on Friday. Snitker said Freeman has a fever and “is not feeling great.” He says “it will be a while” before Freeman can return to the team. The Braves signed Smith, the former Giants reliever, to a three-year, $39 million deal in the offseason.

