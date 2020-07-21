Braves sign Culberson to Opening Day roster

ATLANTA, (WJBF) – The Atlanta Braves pick up the contact of utility player Charlie Culberson and he will be apart of the 40-man roster ahead of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. Culberson, who was non-tendered by the Braves following the conclusion of the 2019, but was quickly re-signed to a minor league contract.

Culberson made appearances in 108 games for the Braves in 2019, while batting .248 for the season. Now he’s looking to make an immediate impact in his third straight season in Atlanta.