Braves roll Mets in 20-2 victory

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — A judge has denied Britney Spears' request to remove her father from her conservatorship a week after the singer made an emotional plea in court, according to a report from Variety.

The latest development happening after Spears’ father asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements on the court's control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called overly restrictive and abusive.