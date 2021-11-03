Braves release World Series Championship parade details

The Atlanta Braves have announced details for the World Series championship parade and celebration. Below is the official release, courtesy of the team.
Celebrate with the team on Friday, November 5 with a World Championship Parade through Atlanta! The parade starts at noon in Downtown Atlanta, makes its way up Peachtree Street, then Cobb Parkway before finishing at Truist Park.
Schedule of Events
- 12 p.m. – Parade begins at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street
- 1:15 p.m. – Parade pauses at Peachtree Street and 10th Street
- 2 p.m. – Parade resumes at Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway
- 3 p.m. – Parade ends at Battery Avenue
- 3:30 p.m. – Truist Park Ceremony begins
- 4:30 p.m. – Ludacris/Big Boi concert begins
- 6 p.m. – Event concludes
The parade will end inside of Truist Park with a celebration featuring the team and a special post-event concert featuring Big Boi and Ludacris! Tickets are free and will be available to reserve on Thursday, November 4 at the following times:
- 10 a.m. ET – A-List Premium Members
- 10:30 a.m. ET – A-List Members, Corporate Partners
- 11:30 p.m. ET – Braves Insiders, Friends & Family
- 1 p.m. ET – General Public
The Braves strongly recommend pre-purchasing parking. Parking costs $10 and will be available to purchase at the same time you reserve your event ticket. To help avoid road closures, parking is only available to pre-purchase in the parking lots east of Truist Park. Fans can enter through the Left Field and Third Base Gates.
Truist Park Celebration Schedule:
- TBD a.m. – Braves-controlled parking lots open
- 12 p.m. ET – Truist Park gates open*
- 3:30 p.m. ET – Truist Park Celebration Begins
- 4:30 p.m. – Ludacris/Big Boi concert begins
- 6 p.m. – Event concludes
*Live coverage of the parade will be shown on the Braves Vision videoboard!