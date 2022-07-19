NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) –

For some reason baseball and music have always gone well together. On a very rare occasion, as the Augusta GreenJackets hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals in a doubleheader, fans were treated to tunes by legendary Atlanta Braves organist Matthew Kaminski.

” It’s the 13th ballpark that I’ve played, with all the college that I do.,” said Kaminski. “I do UGA, I do Auburn, I even do spring training for the Braves. I like the smaller ballparks better because you feel like you’re in the game. You’re apart of the game,” he added.

In 14 season with the Braves he’s gained a mass following on social media for the funny and clever tunes he plays for opposing teams.

“I’ve been doing kind of crowd sourcing on Twitter since my first season, but every year I’ll get kind of noticed more and more and new fans will notice what I do. Really when I can make a fan happy, by playing there request or suggestion it’s really gratifying to make that experience for people”.

Not only was it his first time playing at a minor league ballpark, it was his first time throwing out the first pitch before a game.

” I think that’s the thing that I’m most nervous about, playing I’ve done that over one thousand Braves games, that’s no problem. Throwing a baseball is going to be a little bit of a problem,” said Kaminski.