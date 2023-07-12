Join the Atlanta Braves and Coca-Cola for the annual Atlanta Braves Women’s Baseball Clinic at Truist Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023. This free event provides a forum for female fans to learn more about their favorite pastime, network with other women interested in baseball, and fine tune their fielding and hitting skills.

This year’s clinic will be led by Braves alumni players, to be named later. Following the clinic, participants will be invited to enjoy complimentary brunch in the Terrace Gardens. All participants will receive a commemorative co-branded item.

Register here for the free clinic.

If you have questions, please contact bravesfoundation@braves.com.

Participants will engage in hitting, throwing, and fielding stations led by Braves alumni players and coaches.

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Workshop Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Truist Park

COURTESY ATLANTA BRAVES