Braves fall to Yankees 5-4 in late-inning drama

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- A week before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, researchers at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) began surveying CSRA residents. They teamed up with 100 Black of Augusta to learn which groups, among the African American community, were accepting, hesitant or resistant of the COVID-19 vaccine. They held six events at churches and barbershops between December 2020 and April 2021, offering free COVID-19 testing, passing out personal protective equipment and asking community members to fill out a survey.

Based on 257 responses, researchers found that "age and housing insecurity were two of the biggest determinants in terms of predicting or being associated with vaccine hesitancy," according to Dr. Justin Moore, an epidemiologist at the Medical College of Georgia.