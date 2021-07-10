Braves beat Marlins 5-4; Acuña carted off with leg injury

MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

The 23-year-old Acuña did not put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped to a cart before being taken from the field.

No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.

Freddie Freeman had a two-run homer and an RBI single, while Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley ripped doubles as the first three Braves reached base off All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers (7-6) in the fourth inning. Atlanta has won three straight over Miami.

Max Fried (6-5) gave up three consecutive hits after Acuña was injured. He went five innings with five strikeouts and allowed nine hits.