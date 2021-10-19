Braves again blow their chance for 3-0 NLCS lead on Dodgers

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Luke Jackson #77 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the 8th inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)


By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – For the second straight season, the Atlanta Braves had a 2-0 lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. Once again, the Braves missed their chance to put their big-budget opponents into the deepest of series holes. And this 6-5 heartbreaker at a raucous Dodger Stadium probably hurt the Braves a whole lot more than last year’s 15-3 loss in Game 3. A blowout is a whole lot easier to shake off than a defeat in which the Braves had a three-run lead with only five outs to play, but failed to close out their 106-win opponents.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories