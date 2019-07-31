Braves acquire reliever Chris Martin from Rangers

Nine new members have been elected to the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Association of Lettermen, it was announced today.

This year's class includes Gary Binfield from swimming; Kristi Coggins from women's golf; Rashad Faison and Marcus Lattimore from football; Cally Plummer from volleyball; Jim Schaper from track & field; Derick Urquhart from baseball; and multi-sport standouts Joe Grugan and Harry Wolf. Binfield, Grugan and Wolf will be inducted posthumously.

Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 187 members, including these nine, have been selected by the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen.

These individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday, October 17, at the Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium, and recognized at the South Carolina-Florida football game on Saturday, October 19. More information regarding the induction ceremony, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

Gary Binfield - Swimming (1986-89) - Gary was one of the greatest swimmers in South Carolina history and a 15-time All American. He competed in the 1988 summer Olympics for his home team, Great Britain. Upon graduation, Gary held the Carolina record in the 100m and 200m backstroke. He was the Metro Conference champion in the 200-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley in 1986.

Kristi Coggins - Women's Golf (1994-2007) - Kristi Coggins was the head women's golf coach at South Carolina for 13 years, leading the Gamecocks to 12 trips to the postseason and six NCAA championship appearances. Coggins was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1999 and her 2002 team claimed its first SEC title. She mentored two players who are currently in the USC Hall of Fame, and four players who went on to the LPGA Tour as professionals.

Rashad Faison - Football (1999-2002) - Named a Freshman All-American in 1999, Rashad Faison is the Carolina school record holder with 247 unassisted career tackles. A defensive back, Faison is seventh in total tackles with 349, 10th in tackles for loss with 27.5, and ranks fourth in school history with 25 career passes broken up.

Joe Grugan - Multi-Sport (1937-41) - Joe Grugan spent five different decades either playing, coaching or serving the University of South Carolina in an administrative role. He was a star running back in football from 1937-41 for Rex Enright. He was a star pitcher and outfielder in baseball for coach "Catfish" Smith. Following his military service during the war years, he returned to South Carolina to coach PE, which he did for 25 years. He also resurrected the USC intramural program, working as its director. Grugan served as the head baseball coach, tennis coach and golf coach, as well as assisting on the football and basketball staffs.

Marcus Lattimore - Football (2010-12) - Despite an abbreviated career due to injury, Marcus Lattimore ranks sixth on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,677 yards, and owns the school record for both rushing touchdowns (38) and touchdowns scored (41). His best season came as a freshman in 2010 when he rushed for 1,197 yards while being a unanimous selection as a Freshman All-American. He was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Cally Plummer- Volleyball (1998-2002) - Cally Plummer is one of just four Gamecocks in program history to be a four-time All-SEC performer. As a right-side attacker, Plummer is still the program's all time in career aces, and ranks fourth in career kills and fifth in career attacks. For her career she finished with 1,295 kills, 233 aces, 956 digs, and 270 blocks, and the Gamecocks made the NCAA tournament in all four of her seasons on the court.

Jim Schaper - Track & Field (1971-74) - Jim Schaper was a two-time All American in track and field. He ranked 10th in the world in the mile run, and still holds the school record in the 1,500 meters, the two-mile relay, and the distance medley relay. He was a member of the second NCAA Championship in Gamecock track and field history as a member of the 1974 NCAA Championship indoor two-mile relay. He won a gold medal in the AAU Championships in the sprint medley relay, and a silver medal in the 880-yard run against the Russians in Moscow in 1974.

Derick Urquhart - Baseball (1995-98) - Derick Urquhart played baseball at Carolina from 1995-98. He holds the Gamecock record with 223 runs scored in a career while owning a .332 batting average. He also ranks among the all-time career leaders in doubles (T6th-51), hits (T4th-265), RBIs (7th-180) and total bases (5th). He is one of only seven players to hit for the cycle and the only one to do it twice.

Harry Wolf - Multi-Sport (1925-28) - One of the more incredible athletes to ever attend the university, Harry Wolf was a star in the late 1920s. During this era, the Gamecocks were members of the 22-school Southern Conference, of which 20 schools were future members of either the SEC or ACC. Wolf won the conference heavyweight boxing championship, was a member of the football and basketball teams and competed in the weight throws in track & field where he was the Southern Conference shot put champion.

COURTESY SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT