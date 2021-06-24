Brandon Overton reflects on his rise to the top of dirt track racing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Brandon Overton is already a local racing legend. Now, he’s staked his claim as the new king of dirt track racing.

Overton swept the Dirt Late Model Dream Races at Tony’ Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Ohio the weekend of June 11. The DLM Dream Race is the Super Bowl of dirt track racing. The pandemic postponed last year’s race, so this year featured two 100 lap Dream Races and two 30 lap prelims. Overton won all of them and more than $270,000 in prize money.

“I told myself, if I can win all four of these that would be unheard of,” said Overton. “And you know, a lot of luck, a lot of good fortune, our car’s been good and my crew’s been working hard on it and it all came together,” he added.

Overton outraced all the dirt drivers at Eldora Speedway, including NASCAR’s Kyle Larson. Larson went on to win the million dollar NASCAR All-Star race in Texas that weekend. But during his post-race press conference, losing to Overton was the first thing on his mind. “I’m just glad Brandon Overton wasn’t here to take any more of our money,” said Larson. “He was pretty good at Eldora,” he added.

“I appreciate him doing that,” said Overton. “He texted me after that. I thought it was pretty cool. And so did everybody else. There’s no telling how many texts on my phone with people asking, ‘did you watch the NASCAR deal with Larson’ I was like, yeah, that’s pretty cool,” he added. Overton says the two drivers hung out after Friday night’s race at Eldora.

The prize money will help fund his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 team, who travel to more than 80 races a year with a three or four man crew. “It will go a long way for us,” said Overton. “We’ll maybe get some engines or something. Just put it back in there. After I get paid, and the rest of the crew and all the bills, the rest of it will go back in the kitty,” he added.

Overton does lots of work on his car, and even drives the team’s hauler and trailer on the long trips to tracks around the country. His team has plans to build a new shop in Evans, but for now, they’ve been operating in the back of a industrial complex near Thomson. It’s all part of his rise to the top of his sport.

“You know, I remember running up and down the road plenty of years, doing all I could do just to get from track to track,” said Overton. “Now, like I said, I got a bunch of good people behind me, a lot of people from this area that support us, including my team owner in Kentucky. You know now, it’s kind of like a dream come true. You work all those years to get to the level that we’re at now,” he added.

He started racing go-karts when he was six years old and got his first race car at age 13.

Overton says if he got a shot at a seat in NASCAR, he’d give it shot, but he’s perfectly fine being the reigning king of the dirt.

“This whole week has been something that I wish everybody could experience. So many people have called and texted and I just want to thank all of them,” said Overton. “For me, ever since I was a little kid I’ve always wanted to race. I didn’t want to do anything else. So, to make a living driving race cars, I’ll take it.

Like I said, it is a grind and I love doing it and it’s all I ever wanted to do, so as long as I can take care of my family and have fun and love my job I’m cool with this,” he added.

Overton will race this weekend at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.