Boys & Girls high school basketball playoff update

AUGUSTA, ga (WJBF) – Boys and girls basketball scores from around the CSRA Tuesday.
GIRLS’
Toombs County 47 WACO 75
Appling Co 21 Cross Creek 64
Fitzgerald 49 Josey 70
Cristo Rey Atlanta 40 Westminster 42
M.L. King 41 Greenbrier 81
Evans 39 Brunswick 68
Augusta Christian 28 Northwood Academy 67
Hephzibah 36 Pierce Co. 64
Laney 53 Thomasville 46
Jenkins Co. 38 Clinch Co 70
Crisp Academy 52 Augusta Prep 57
Southside Christian 63 Blackville-Hilda 43
Swainsboro 51 Lamar Co. 48
BOYS’
Brunswick 77 Grovetown 70
Hephzibah 51 Long Co. 54