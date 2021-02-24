Boys & Girls high school basketball playoff update

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, ga (WJBF) – Boys and girls basketball scores from around the CSRA Tuesday.

GIRLS’

Toombs County 47 WACO 75

Appling Co 21 Cross Creek 64

Fitzgerald 49 Josey 70

Cristo Rey Atlanta 40 Westminster 42

M.L. King 41 Greenbrier 81

Evans 39 Brunswick 68

Augusta Christian 28 Northwood Academy 67

Hephzibah 36 Pierce Co. 64

Laney 53 Thomasville 46

Jenkins Co. 38 Clinch Co 70

Crisp Academy 52 Augusta Prep 57

Southside Christian 63 Blackville-Hilda 43

Swainsboro 51 Lamar Co. 48

BOYS’

Brunswick 77 Grovetown 70

Hephzibah 51 Long Co. 54

