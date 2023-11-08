AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Border Bowl XI will be played on January 13, 2024.

Evans High School head football coach Barrett Davis and Barnwell head coach Brian Smith have been named head coaches for Team Georgia and Team South Carolina, respectively, for Border Bowl XI.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and kick-off is at Noon at Grovetown High School, located at 2010 Warrior Way, Grovetown, Ga. 30813.

P﻿lease be aware that parking at Grovetown High School will cost $5.00 (CASH ONLY).

You can buy your tickets below: