(WJBF) – Border Bowl XI, presented each January by WJBF NewsChannel 6, features the top high school senior football players in the CSRA region of Georgia against their counterparts from South Carolina.

Border Bowl XI will be played on January 13, 2024.

Evans High School head football coach Barrett Davis and Barnwell head coach Brian Smith have been named head coaches for Team Georgia and Team South Carolina, respectively, for Border Bowl XI.

TEAM GEORGIA

Stephen Heard Evans Jacob Jackson Evans Anterryion Moore Evans Rayshaun King Evans Tyler Perry Evans Telly Johnson Hephzibah Brian Bailey Hephzibah Jeremiah Gilmore Jenkins County Rob’Travius Coney Jenkins County Derrick Grier Jenkins County Marlo East Jr. Washington Co. Ka’Monta Durden Washington Co. Semaj Jenkins Lincoln County Trey Turner Lincoln County Andrew Meech Washington-Wilkes Nick Harkins Washington-Wilkes Trace Callaway Washington-Wilkes Dallas Sagapotuelle ARC Tacquae Staley ARC Jefferson Murray ARC Zyaire Douglas Aquinas Wesley Michaelson Aquinas Imauri McCalister Thomson Cervuntes Felts Thomson Kasai Jones Thomson JaMere Roberts Thomson Caleb Washington Grovetown Ethan Evangelista Harlem Keundris Williams Harlem Elijah Evangelista Harlem Vernon Guyton Jr. Greenbrier Malachi Moreland Westside Tacory Grant Screven County Chance Bush Laney Carl Holmes Laney Javaris Harris Laney Dylan Usry Lakeside Chase Allen Burke County Jensen Brantley Burke County Brandon Lively Burke County Jeremy Richardson Burke County Ronderius Gray Burke County

TEAM SOUTH CAROLINA