(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 presents Border Bowl XI on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1pm at Burke County High School Stadium. Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle. 100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

Border Bowl XI cheerleading coaches will select senior cheerleaders from across the CSRA to participate in the Border Bowl All-Star Team Georgia & Team South Carolina squads. Any senior cheerleader from a CSRA high school squad is invited to fill out an application to tryout for the Team SC or Team GA squad. Applicants should be seniors in good standing with their high school cheer squad. Cheerleaders must apply for the squad that represents their high school location.

The selection process includes a required application and a required tryout day. Cheerleaders themselves should apply.

Phase 1: Applications

First, cheerleaders who wish to be considered for the Team SC or Team GA Border Bowl XI cheerleading squads must complete an application found HERE.

Applications are mandatory and will be considered as part of the scoring process.

Team SC & GA Application Information:

Cheerleaders should fill out applications themselves.

Your application IS your registration to come to the tryout day.

By applying, you are confirming that you HAVE checked your availability for the date of tryouts and that you WILL be present on the date of tryouts. Before applying, ensure that you are available on the date of tryouts.

Before applying, ensure that you are available on the date of tryouts. No walk-up applications will be taken on the day of tryouts. In order to come to tryouts, you must complete an application before the deadline.

Deadline for Team SC Cheer Applications: Friday, August 25, 2023 | 11:59pm

Deadline for Team GA Cheer Applications: Friday, August 25, 2023 | 11:59pm

Phase 2: Tryouts

Team South Carolina Tryout Information | This information only applies to Team SC applicants.

A one-day tryout clinic will be used for skill evaluation of Team South Carolina applicants. Tryouts are mandatory and will be a major part of the scoring process.

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Check-in Time: 12:30PM-1:00PM

12:30PM-1:00PM Tryout Clinic Time: 1:00PM-7:00PM (may end before, but please be available)

1:00PM-7:00PM (may end before, but please be available) Location: First Baptist Church of North Augusta Family Life Center/Gymnasium 625 Georgia Ave North Augusta, SC 29841

First Baptist Church of North Augusta Family Life Center/Gymnasium Parking: Park in the Family Life Center lot. Check in will be in front.

Items to bring:

COPY OF YOUR SCHOOL PHYSICAL FORM (on file at your school) If you do not bring this to tryouts, you will NOT be able to participate.

Water Bottles/Sports Drinks

Snacks/a meal, if desired

Dress Code: Plain white top (no logos or screen printing) and black shorts

Tryout Elements

A group cheer taught to all participants on the day of tryout

A short group dance taught to all participants on the day of tryout

An individual cheer for Team South Carolina (Stallions) Cheerleader should prepare this before tryout day

3 jumps (including one combo jump)

Tumbling (optional)

Stunting: Cheerleaders will be asked to demonstrate stunting ability at the end of the learning portion of the tryout clinic. Athletes will participate in a 45-minute stunting ability test where coaches will pull different athletes to perform stunts at their positions, test different abilities, evaluate the spread of positions, and try different stunt groups. For applicants with stunting ability that wish to prepare for this portion of the tryout, it is suggested that cheerleaders practice and come prepared to do the following: Full, Clean Extension Cradle One leg position, Extension Cradle

Cheerleaders will be asked to demonstrate stunting ability at the end of the learning portion of the tryout clinic. Athletes will participate in a 45-minute stunting ability test where coaches will pull different athletes to perform stunts at their positions, test different abilities, evaluate the spread of positions, and try different stunt groups.

Announcement

Squads will be announced & released on Friday, September 1, 2023, on WJBF websites and social media.

Team Georgia Tryout Information | This information only applies to Team GA applicants.

A one-day tryout clinic will be used for skill evaluation of Team South Carolina applicants. Tryouts are mandatory and will be a major part of the scoring process.

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Check-in Time: 12:30PM-1:00PM

12:30PM-1:00PM Tryout Clinic Time: 1:00PM-7:00PM (may end before, but please be available)

1:00PM-7:00PM (may end before, but please be available) Location: Lincoln County High School 200 Charles Ward Elam St. Lincolnton, Ga. 30817

Lincoln County High School Parking: Park in the front parking lot in front of the gymnasium area. Check in will be in front of the gym. Signs and Border Bowl staff will be on school grounds to assist applicants to the right place.

Items to bring:

COPY OF YOUR SCHOOL PHYSICAL FORM (on file at your school) If you do not bring this to tryouts, you will NOT be able to participate.

Water Bottles/Sports Drinks

Snacks/a meal, if desired

Dress Code: Plain white top (no logos or screen printing) and black shorts

Tryout Elements

A group cheer taught to all participants on the day of tryout

A short group dance taught to all participants on the day of tryout

An individual cheer for Team Georgia (Generals) Cheerleader should prepare this before tryout day

3 jumps (including one combo jump)

Tumbling (optional)

Stunting: Cheerleaders will be asked to demonstrate stunting ability at the end of the learning portion of the tryout clinic. Athletes will participate in a 45-minute stunting ability test where coaches will pull different athletes to perform stunts at their positions, test different abilities, evaluate the spread of positions, and try different stunt groups. For applicants with stunting ability that wish to prepare for this portion of the tryout, it is suggested that cheerleaders practice and come prepared to do the following: Full, Clean Extension Cradle One leg position, Extension Cradle

Cheerleaders will be asked to demonstrate stunting ability at the end of the learning portion of the tryout clinic. Athletes will participate in a 45-minute stunting ability test where coaches will pull different athletes to perform stunts at their positions, test different abilities, evaluate the spread of positions, and try different stunt groups.

Announcement

Squads will be announced & released on Friday, September 1, 2023, on Border Bowl social media and WJBF websites.

Code of Conduct Policy

All player and cheerleaders selected for Border Bowl will sign a Code of Personal Conduct form that will state that if they are arrested or charged with a crime, or suspended from school, anytime from the moment they are selected to and agree to participate in the Border Bowl up through the Border Bowl game itself, they will removed from the Border Bowl team or coaching staff immediately.

The player or cheerleader may be reinstated if the charges are dismissed by a court of law, or the school suspension is lifted by the principal, prior to the Border Bowl game being played

In-school suspensions do not apply

Border Bowl XI Cheerleader Obligation Agreement

If you are offered and accept a spot on a Border Bowl cheerleading squad, you also accept the honor and responsibility that come with the position. You will not only represent your school and its athletics program in front of the CSRA, but also participate in many activities and fulfill many obligations. These obligations and expectations are listed below. Please consider these before you submit an application.

By completing an application for Border Bowl XI cheerleading, you are confirming your understanding that the following responsibilities come with accepting a spot on Team Georgia or Team South Carolina.

1. Dress Code:

Cheerleaders that are chosen for the Border Bowl squads are required to, and therefore, must be WILLING to adhere to the following basic dress requirements. At the Border Bowl game and at all practices,

hair should be pulled away from the face/neck and secured.

nails should not extend past the fingertip.

jewelry should not be worn.

Gum should not be chewed while cheering.

2. Orientation:

You must attend in person orientation for Border Bowl cheerleaders before your first practice.

If you earn a spot on the squad, you will receive an email about this orientation after the squad list is released.

3. Online Learning:

If you earn a spot on the squad, many of your cheers, chants and choreography will be provided to you through online learning videos that you’ll be expected to learn throughout the fall season on your own time. You must be willing to practice these cheers, chants and choreographies on your own time and come to physical practices with a proficient knowledge of the material.

4. Cheerleading Practices:

You MUST be able to attend practices.

By submitting an application for Team GA or Team SC Border Bowl Cheerleading, you are confirming that you are aware of any practice date ranges listed below, that you have checked your availability for any specific practice dates listed below AND that you will make Border Bowl VII cheerleading practice a HIGH priority. Practice dates are subject to change. Finalized schedules will be given to cheerleaders who earn a spot on the squad.

TEAM GA Cheerleading practices | Lincoln County High School

| Lincoln County High School Team Georgia Cheer will have cheerleading clinics at least two Sundays out of every month until game day. These practices will be 2-3 hours in length and will be on Sunday afternoons starting around 2:00pm. An exact practice schedule will be given to cheerleaders who are offered and accept a spot on the squad.

TEAM SC Cheerleading practices | North Augusta Baptist Gymnasium

| North Augusta Baptist Gymnasium Team South Carolina Cheer will have cheerleading clinics at least two Sundays out of every month until game day. These practices will be 2-3 hours in length and will be on Sunday afternoons starting around 2:00pm. An exact practice schedule will be given to cheerleaders who are offered and accept a spot on the squad.

5. Border Bowl XI Pre-Game Show (Friday, January 12, 2024)

6. Border Bowl XI (January 13, 2023, 1PM, Burke County High School Stadium)

Applicants must