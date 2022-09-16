(WJBF) – The South Carolina Cheer Team for Border Bowl X has been officially announced.

1. Laila Lanham – Strom Thurmond 
2. Jayla Neal – Barnwell
3. Shelby Bryan – Midland Valley
4. Faith Griffin – South Aiken
5. Iyonna Summers – Batesburg-Leesville
6. Summer Williams – Wardlaw
7. Jeffery Brown – Aiken
8. Abigail Tolias – South Aiken
9. Karli Seabolt – Midland Valley
10. Hailee Goldwire – Aiken
11. Shelton Schutte – South Aiken
12. Jinna Williamson – Fox Creek
13. Za’Khiya Johnson – Aiken
14. Ayonna Butler – Midland Valley
15. Trina Wilson -Silver Bluff
16. Kamryn Thomas – South Aiken
17. Kaitlyn Jones -South Aiken
18. Taylor Smith -Silver Bluff

Border Bowl X kicks off on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12pm at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium. 

Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle. 

100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.