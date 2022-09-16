(WJBF) – The South Carolina Cheer Team for Border Bowl X has been officially announced.
|1. Laila Lanham – Strom Thurmond
|2. Jayla Neal – Barnwell
|3. Shelby Bryan – Midland Valley
|4. Faith Griffin – South Aiken
|5. Iyonna Summers – Batesburg-Leesville
|6. Summer Williams – Wardlaw
|7. Jeffery Brown – Aiken
|8. Abigail Tolias – South Aiken
|9. Karli Seabolt – Midland Valley
|10. Hailee Goldwire – Aiken
|11. Shelton Schutte – South Aiken
|12. Jinna Williamson – Fox Creek
|13. Za’Khiya Johnson – Aiken
|14. Ayonna Butler – Midland Valley
|15. Trina Wilson -Silver Bluff
|16. Kamryn Thomas – South Aiken
|17. Kaitlyn Jones -South Aiken
|18. Taylor Smith -Silver Bluff
Border Bowl X kicks off on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12pm at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium.
Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle.
100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.