(WJBF) – The South Carolina Cheer Team for Border Bowl X has been officially announced.

1. Laila Lanham – Strom Thurmond 2. Jayla Neal – Barnwell 3. Shelby Bryan – Midland Valley 4. Faith Griffin – South Aiken 5. Iyonna Summers – Batesburg-Leesville 6. Summer Williams – Wardlaw 7. Jeffery Brown – Aiken 8. Abigail Tolias – South Aiken 9. Karli Seabolt – Midland Valley 10. Hailee Goldwire – Aiken 11. Shelton Schutte – South Aiken 12. Jinna Williamson – Fox Creek 13. Za’Khiya Johnson – Aiken 14. Ayonna Butler – Midland Valley 15. Trina Wilson -Silver Bluff 16. Kamryn Thomas – South Aiken 17. Kaitlyn Jones -South Aiken 18. Taylor Smith -Silver Bluff

Border Bowl X kicks off on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12pm at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium.

Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle.

100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.