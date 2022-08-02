The football and cheerleading coaches for WJBF News Channel 6’s Border Bowl X have been officially named. Westside’s Lee Hutto will coach Team Georgia, and Silver Bluff’s De’Angelo Bryant will coach Team South Carolina. Heather Widener will coach the Team South Carolina cheerleaders, and Mollie Spurlock will coach the Team Georgia cheerleaders. Border Bowl X will be Saturday, January 7 at Lucy C. Laney Stadium in downtown Augusta, pitting the area’s best seniors from both sides of the Savannah River for bragging rights and the coveted paddle trophy.

Hutto served as the defensive coordinator for Team Georgia in 2021. In his second season as the head coach at Westside he led the Patriots to a 9-3 record and their first ever home playoff game in an on campus stadium. The Patriots reached the second round of the GHSA playoffs. Hutto played at Thomson High School under legendary Bulldog head coach Luther Welsh.

Bryant has been an assistant with Team South Carolina in the previous two Border Bowls. His Silver Bluff team won the Region 5-AA title, Lower State title and played in the SCHSL 2A state championship game. Bryant was named the 2021 WJBF Sports / Augusta Sports Council Coach of the Year. He played for the Bulldogs in Petticoat Junction, winning a pair of SCHSL state championships. Bryant continued his playing career at Wake Forest before getting into coaching.

Team Georgia won Border Bowl IX, 16-0 over Team South Carolina, snapping a four-game winning streak in the series for the Palmetto State.

Westside’s Lee Hutto (L) will coach Team Georgia in Border Bowl X, and Silver Bluffs De’Angelo Bryant (R) will coach Team South Carolina.