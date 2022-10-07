(WJBF) – The Georgia Cheer Team for Border Bowl X has been officially announced.

Ja’shalyn GrierThomson High School
Katie SchlegelGreenbrier High School
Victoria McReeSwainsboro High School
Grace OwensCross Creek High School
Madison HannahSwainsboro High School
Lily AmersonThomson High School
Antoria HodgesSwainsboro High School
Abbey Grace DanielWashington County High School
Gianna BushWestside High School
Shelby StallworthThomson High School
Emily DrinkardEvans High School
Sydney HudsonLincoln County High School
Brittan JohnsonLincoln County High School
Rose HuffmanLincoln County High School
Camdyn DouglasEvans High School

Border Bowl X kicks off on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12pm at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium. 

Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle. 

100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.