(WJBF) – The Georgia Cheer Team for Border Bowl X has been officially announced.

Ja’shalyn Grier Thomson High School Katie Schlegel Greenbrier High School Victoria McRee Swainsboro High School Grace Owens Cross Creek High School Madison Hannah Swainsboro High School Lily Amerson Thomson High School Antoria Hodges Swainsboro High School Abbey Grace Daniel Washington County High School Gianna Bush Westside High School Shelby Stallworth Thomson High School Emily Drinkard Evans High School Sydney Hudson Lincoln County High School Brittan Johnson Lincoln County High School Rose Huffman Lincoln County High School Camdyn Douglas Evans High School

Border Bowl X kicks off on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12pm at Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium.

Border Bowl features the best senior high school football players and cheerleaders in the CSRA, Team Georgia vs. Team South Carolina in the battle for the paddle.

100% of the proceeds from this annual event are given to Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.