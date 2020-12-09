Border Bowl VIII rosters announced for Team GA & Team SC

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - Burke County senior Lillian King is a four year volleyball starter for the Bears and is looked to as the coach on the court for her team. Lillian is also no stranger to scholastic awards, as she was awarded the teams scholar athlete award in 2019.

King maintains a 4.08 GPA and is also a Beta Club officer, she says she maintains her busy schedule by holding herself accountable and a very high standard.