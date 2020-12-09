Border Bowl VIII rosters announced for Team GA & Team SC

(WJBF) – The rosters for WJBF’s Border Bowl VIII have been announced.
Team Georgia will be coached by Grovetown High School head coach Damien Postell.
Team South Carolina will be coached by Barnwell athletic director Derrick Youngblood.
Border Bowl VIII will be played in January at Lucy C. Laney Stadium in downtown Augusta, Georgia.
Team South Carolina rallied to beat Team Georgia 23-20 in Border Bowl VII.
TEAM GEORGIA:
TEAM SOUTH CAROLINA:
