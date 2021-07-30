Border Bowl IX coaches announced

WJBF News Channel 6 is proud to present Border Bowl IX after the conclusion of this year’s high school football season. The annual clash between seniors representing Team Georgia and Team South Carolina puts bragging rights on the line, as well as the coveted “paddle trophy.” It is also a great showcase for players to be scouted by college coaches.

Team Georgia will be coached by Lyle Burns, the head coach at Richmond Academy. Team South Carolina will be coached by Derrick Youngblood, the athletic director at Barnwell. Mollie Spurlock from Lincoln County will coach the Team Georgia cheerleaders. Heather Widener, from Fox Creek, will coach the Team South Carolina cheerleaders.

Derrick Youngblood (L) and Lyle Burns (R) will be the head coaches for Border Bowl IX

Heather Widener (L) and Mollie Spurlock (R) will be the cheerleading coaches for Border Bowl IX

Team South Carolina rallied to beat Team Georgia 23-20 in a thrilling Border Bowl VII. Team South Carolina has won the last four Border Bowl matchups.

Border Bowl VIII was canceled due to the pandemic, however the Border Bowl Foundation was still able to raise $15,323 for the local Ronald McDonald House. The total donation to the Ronald McDonald House raised by the Border Bowl Foundation over seven years is $111,457.