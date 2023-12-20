NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It is the season of giving and the Border Bash Foundation got the chance to do that Wednesday morning. Several local charities got some much needed money from the foundation, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Christ Community Health Services, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and Apparo Academy were just a few that received the checks.

VP of Development Nathan Folks represents Golden Harvest Food Bank, and says this contribution is a great help for their organization. “We’re extremely grateful for the Border Bash Foundation and their support of this program. As we enter this holiday season, we can stand in the gap for them, we can provide this food–so it’s an incredible blessing and we’re honored to be part of this,” said Folks.

“Staying on as president as long as I have, it’s been something at Christmas Time that I think is the reason for the season,” said Border Bash Foundation President, Joel Simmons.

The foundation also celebrated donating a total of $1 Million to charities over the last 30 years. But the foundation’s ability to help the community is up in the air. There won’t be a Border Bash next year due to the SEC realignment announced this past summer by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. That means Georgia and South Carolina will not play next fall–hence no bash for the first time since the foundation was established.

“The main reason this is ending is not so much that we wanted it to end, but the landscape of college football. Unfortunately in 2023, things are a lot different working with the colleges than they were 30 years ago or even 5 years ago,” said Simmons.

Joe Stevenson says after 30 years, it’s the end of a great chapter. “Border Bash as we know it has come to an end. But what the foundation and board decides–they’ll make those decisions,” said Stevenson.

Simmons says those decisions will take time to make, and while their won’t be a bash next year, they still want to help the community. “We’re looking at other things to possibly come up with as fundraisers for the local community. The Border Bash Foundation, basically because of what it was enabled with Beazley Broadcasting–that’s kinda on a hiatus situation right now. We’re thinking outside the box of some other ways we might come together and tie some things in,” said Simmons.

Though there is no Border Bash next year, Simmons says he and those involved are hoping for the best going forward.