Black’s double-double not enough in loss to Flagler

AIKEN, S.C.( USC AIKEN ATHLETICS) – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team lost a hard-fought 69-65 contest to Flagler Wednesday.

The Pacers are now 6-4 overall and 5-3 in league play. The Saints improve to 8-2 on the year and 6-1 against conference foes.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice ‘s team was led by Latreavin Black’s 10 points and career-high 20 rebounds. It is the second-most rebounds by a Pacer in the program’s Division II history. Tyler Johnson posted 12 points.

Anyeuri Castillo and Damontez Oliver netted 10 points apiece. Castillo snagged eight boards in the loss.

Tied at 3-3, USC Aiken went on a spurt to gain an early advantage. Gus Rowland and Castillo hit back-to-back buckets before Black connected on a basket. Oliver’s three-point shot gave the home squad a 12-3 lead.

The Pacers held a 16-7 margin, but the Saints went on a 16-2 run for a 23-18 lead with 3:42 to play in the half. The visitors maintained a 37-22 halftime edge.

Trailing 56-35 with 12:51 to play, Vanderslice’s squad nearly posted an epic comeback. USC Aiken trimmed the deficit to 10 on a jumper by Castillo at the 7:54 mark, making it 58-48. On the ensuing possession, Jalen McCoy took a pass from Black and nailed a three-ball.

After a pair of free throws made by Johnson made it 60-55, he registered a steal and a jumper on the break to pull the home squad within three at 60-57.

The Saints extended the margin to seven at 65-58, but Donaven Hairston took a pass from Castillo and nailed a three-point basket. A tip-in by Black made it 65-63 with 2:19 to play. Down 66-63, McCoy hit a runner in the paint with 23 ticks on the clock, but USC Aiken could not regain the lead. Flagler hit three free throws in the final 15 seconds as the home squad missed two three-point shots down the stretch.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 23-of-74 from the floor (31.1 percent), including five-of-31 from distance (16.1 percent). The squad hit 14-of-19 from the charity stripe (73.7 percent). Vanderslice’s team held a 45-43 edge on the glass.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Georgia Southwestern at 1 p.m.