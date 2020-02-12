Aric Almirola getting in position to win Great American Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Aric Almirola has visited Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway before but not in February.

The young driver who grew up on Florida’s Gulf Coast in Tampa attended races at Daytona his entire life, dreaming of winning the Great American Race.

In 2018, Almirola had the lead entering the final lap of the Daytona 500 but was bumped from behind and sent to the wall. The next time he finds himself in the position to win, count on the lessons learned to help him reach the checkered flag first.

