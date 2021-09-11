Bennett throws 5 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia stifles UAB 56-7

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Stetson Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, leading No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 rout of UAB. Bennett completed his first six passes – four of them going all the way to the end zone for the 2-0 Bulldogs. Brock Bowers had a pair of TD catches, while Jermaine Burton, Kenny McIntosh and Arian Smith also hauled in scoring passes from Bennett before halftime. Bennett finished 9 of 11 for 279 yards. UAB dropped to 1-1, but at least avoided a shutout with a pick-six off Carson Beck for a late TD.

