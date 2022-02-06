Bates’ career day not enough as Georgia falls to Florida, 54-51

ATHENS, GA (GEORGIA ATHLETICS) –

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 14-ranked Georgia Women’s Basketball team dropped their Southeastern Conference matchup with the Florida Gators in a defensive showdown Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum, 54-51.

Despite the loss, Malury Bates matched her career high in points and led all scorers with 13. The Lady Bulldogs fell to 17-5 on the season and 6-4 in SEC play. Florida improves to 17-6 and 7-3.

This afternoon’s matchup was also Georgia’s annual Play4Kay pink game, where fans are encouraged to wear pink to honor those affected by breast cancer. Additionally, the annual Alumni Game was marked by today’s contest, with over 30 former Lady Bulldogs recognized at halftime.

“I thought we got really good shots, but they just didn’t go in today,” shared head coach Joni Taylor . “If you look at the beginning of the game to the end, we’re missing bunnies, we’re missing lay-ups, we’re missing shots we normally make. That didn’t change for us. We just got to a point where we were able to make a few. The final score is 54-51, and I think that at halftime we were shooting 30 percent from the field. We finished the game somewhere around the same percentage. Today, for us, we didn’t rebound the ball well. To be missing as much as we were, I don’t think we attacked rebounds that way we could have and had the opportunity to.”

The Lady Bulldogs kept fans on the edge of their seats until late in the first quarter when Javyn Nicholson laid in for two. Sarah Ashlee Barker drove to the paint on the following possession and scored on a tough take. Bates ended the quarter with a breakaway score for Georgia after a massive block on the defensive end of the court.

Jenna Staiti knocked down her first bucket of the afternoon to open the second quarter, and Que Morrison’s six points helped the Lady Bulldogs find some offensive rhythm. Georgia ended the first half down 26-22.

Mikayla Coombs and Staiti combined early in the third quarter to tie the game. Barker showed her strength once again to force her way to the paint to give Georgia the lead moments after. The Lady Bulldogs enjoyed a 7-0 run during the third and entered the fourth quarter up 42-38.

The Lady Bulldogs and Gators traded momentum throughout the fourth quarter. Barker was unable to convert her three-point attempt on the final possession. Georgia and Florida split their series on the season.

Next up, the Lady Bulldogs travel to face LSU on Thursday, Feb. 10t at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT. Coverage will be on SEC Network.