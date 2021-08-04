Barrett Davis looking to put his stamp on successful Evans Knights’ program

A familiar face is now roaming the practice field at Evans High School. New head football coach Barrett Davis is no stranger to the area. Davis is a Harlem, Georgia native and began his coaching career as an assistant under Eric Parker at Burke County. He then moved on to be defensive coordinator with the Lakeside Panthers under Steve Hibbitts. Davis spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at Southeast Bulloch in Statesboro, where his team reached the playoffs every year and brought home a region title in his final season.

Barrett Davis takes over as head coach at Evans after three years at Southeast Bulloch.

Now he begins his journey with one of the biggest programs in the area, taking over for Lemuel Lackey, who retired from the Columbia County school system to take the head job at Fox Creek.

“Coach Lackey had some good things in place, we try and put our own stamp on things, change things up a little,” said Davis. “You kind of fix what you need to and keep what works, but we are not coming in here and doing a full scale change, they had some good things.,” added Davis. “We are just trying to get our kids to pay attention to the small details and that adds up to the big picture, but our kids have been working hard and that’s all we can ask for, and we are hoping we get better week by week,” said Davis.

Evans has won back-to-back 6A Region 3 titles, but their playoff runs have been short-lived. Quarterback Kaleb Jackson is one of seven starters returning to the Knights offense, and he’ll have a stable of running backs including Joe Hampton. Davis has some work to do with the defense, noting that they graduated 10 starters from the 2020 unit. The Knights will open the season on August 20 at home against Cross Creek.

You can catch the full interview with coach Davis below.