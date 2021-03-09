Barrett Davis hired as new Evans HS head football coach

The Evans Knights football program has its new head coach and it’s a name familiar to the Augusta area.

Barrett Davis, a Harlem, Georgia native will take over for Lemuel Lackey, who retired from the Columbia County School System earlier this year.

Davis has been the head coach at Southeast Bulloch in Savannah since 2018. Prior to coaching at SE Bulloch, Davis was an assistant at for four years at Lakeside, where he served as defensive coordinator, helping the Panthers to back-to-back state playoff appearances.

Prior to working at Lakeside, Davis was an assistant coach for five years at Burke County under head coach Eric Parker, where the Bears advanced to the state playoffs every season, including winning the state title in 2011.

In his three seasons at SE Bulloch, he led the team to a 21-11 record and three state playoff berths. In 2020, his team won region title for 1st time since 1994.

The Evans Knights are coming off back-to-back 6A Region 3 titles under Lackey.