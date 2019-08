BARNWELL,S.C. – After falling in the SCSHL class 2-A state championship in 2018, the Barwell Warhorses are well on their way to getting back to that title game. Taking down their first two opponents of the 2019 season by an average just shy of 50 points.

Warhorses defeated Blackville-Hilda 62-18 in a bout Thursday night and return to action Friday, September 6th versus Silver Bluff at Barnwell high school.