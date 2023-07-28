BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – For the second year in a row, the Barnwell 12U softball team will represent South Carolina in the World Series. On Thursday evening, community members along with friends and family gathered for an official send off to wish the team well at the Dixie Softball World Series in Louisiana.

A bus carrying the girls and their coaches was escorted into the town square at just after 6pm for a celebration, a team cheer, and lots of pictures. With so many people filling the streets, Head Coach Brad Whitehead said he was in awe of how much support there was for his girls.

“I can’t even explain it,” said Coach Whitehead getting choked up, “we did this last year but to come back and see this many people is amazing… everybody has done everything they could for these girls and I’m just in awe of it.”

After lots of hugs and well wishes, the team did one last chant that culminates in a “LET’S GO!” from Coach Whitehead, and they boarded the bus. The team was then escorted out of town by police on their way to Alexandria, Louisiana. Games are streamed live online with World Series play beginning on Saturday, if the team makes it to the championship they will arrive back in town late Wednesday night, hopefully with some new hardware.

Best of luck to the Barnwell 12U girls!