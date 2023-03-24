Brian Smith interviews with WJBF NewsChannel 6 as head coach of the Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans in January 2022.

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Barnwell High School has hired Brian Smith as its new head football coach, Smith confirmed to WJBF Sports on Friday.

“I am very excited and blessed to have the opportunity to become the head coach at Barnwell,” Smith told WJBF Sports. “Barnwell is one of the best jobs in our state.”

Smith most recently served as head coach at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School from 2019-2022 where he led the Trojans to the state playoffs in three of his four seasons, including a trip to the state championship game in 2019.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Ridge Spring-Monetta and hate to leave,” Smith said. “The administration, players, staff and community have been wonderful to me and my family.”

A graduate of Midland Valley High School and Clemson University, Smith has won 96 games over 17 seasons coaching five different programs in South Carolina, including leading Strom Thurmond to the state championship game during his tenure there from 1995-99. He served as head coach at two high schools in Georgia and also at the college level at North Greenville University.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Barnwell family and will remain a Trojan fan,” Smith said.

Smith replaces Dwayne Garrick, who left Barnwell in February to become the new head coach at Aiken High School.