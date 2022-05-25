The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders softball team won the South Carolina High School League 1A state championship by sweeping Lewisville. Bamberg-Ehrhardt won game one at home on Tuesday, May 24, 8-4, one day after the game was postponed on Monday due to heavy rain. The Red Raiders went on the road on Wednesday, May 25 and won game two, 16-0 in five innings. They finish the season with a 16-4 record, including a 10-game winning streak to close out the state championship.