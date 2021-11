The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders volleyball team beat Branchville 3-1 in the South Carolina High School League Lower State Finals. Bamberg-Ehrhardt will face Southside Christian in the SCHLS 1A state championship on Thursday, November 4 at 5:30 pm at Dreher High School.

Southside Christian defeated Wagener-Salley in the SCHSL 1A Upper State Finals, 3-0, ending the Lady War Eagles postseason run. You can see the complete set of brackets here.