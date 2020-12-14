Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan’s pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley’s range. After Kalen Ballage’s 1-yard run, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories