Augusta’s Vernon Forest inducted to NFC Georgia Boxing Hall of Fame

Vernon “The Viper” Forrest will be inducted into the NFC Georgia Boxing Hall of Fame at the Saturday, January 18 (4 pm) awards banquet at Hoyles Kitchen + Bar Marietta.

Forest held multiple world titles in two weight classes from 2002 – 2003 and 2007 – 2009.



A native of Augusta, Georgia, Vernon began boxing at the age of 9 and had an amateur record of 225-16 and was a member of the 1992 United States Olympic Team.



It was in 2001 when Vernon shocked the world by defeating the undefeated WBC champion Shane Mosley. Six months later in the rematch, Vernon defeated Mosley again. In 2002, Vernon was named Fighter of the Year by Ring Magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America.



On July 25, 2009, Vernon was murdered after he was robbed at a gas station in Atlanta.



Vernon’s family will be present to receive his Georgia Boxing Hall of Fame award.

COURTESY NFC FIGHTING