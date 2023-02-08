AUGUSTA, Ga – The Augusta University Women’s Basketball team outlasted Lander for a 56-51 road victory. Augusta improves to 14-9, 7-6 PBC. Lander is now 7-15, 4-9 in conference play.



Augusta (14-9, 7-6 PBC)

FG% 39.3

3PT% 27.3

FT% 90.0

Lander (7-15, 4-9 PBC)

FG% 40

3PT% 26.7

FT% 53.8

The first quarter of the game was tight, with neither team leading by me than five points. After being out score 14-10 in the first quarter, AU worked to even the score, heading to the locker room down 24-23 at halftime.

Two free throws Kennedi Manning gave Augusta its first lead of the third quarter. The Jags would press the advantage, going on a 12-0 run for a 38-27 lead with three minutes left in the period.

The Bearcats came storming back, evening the score at 42 with six minutes left in the contest. A timely three pointer from Autumn Phillips gave Augusta a 51-46 lead with 2:00 minutes left to play. The Jags would hold out, winning 56-41.

Autumn Phillips led scoring for AU with 18 points, adding 3 steals and 3 assists. Tomiyah Alford also had a big game, scoring 15 points and pulling down 7 rebounds. Senior Kennedi Manning was a rebound shy of another double-double, scoring 12 points and snatching 9 rebounds.

The Jags return to Christenberry on Saturday Feb 11 to play host to Young Harris at 1:30pm. Live stats and video at augustajags.com.

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS