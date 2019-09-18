Augusta University women’s golf finishes 6th in season opener

The Augusta University Women’s Golf Team had an excellent showing in their first tournament of the season. At the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate golf tournament In Knoxville, Tenn. the Jaguars finished 6th out of 16 competing schools at 17 over par. Leading the way for Augusta was Teresa Diez-Moliner, who finished tied for 20th after shooting 217 (+4 over par) in three rounds of play. Linda Lundqvist finished only one stroke behind Diez-Moliner in a tie for 23rd, while Maria Villanueva-Aperribay shot a 219, good for a tie in 25th place. All five Jags who competed had a Top 50 finish, as Napabhach Boon-In finished tied for 43rd, and Charlotte Alran finished tied for 49th.

The Jaguars are off to Golf Ill. from September 30th to October 1st for their next tournament at the Windy City Collegiate Classic hosted by Northwestern.

COURTESY AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY SPORTS INFORMATION