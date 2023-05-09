ATHENS, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s golf team jumped five spots in the second round of action at the NCAA Athens Regional. The Jags are tied for fifth, sitting at a two-day score of 591 (+15) after shooting 2-over par on Tuesday.

Augusta will enter Wednesday’s third and final round amidst a crowded midfield pack looking to punch their ticket into the NCAA Championships. With 24 total birdies on the week and an eagle from Napabhach Boon-In , the Jaguars are looking for their first appearance in the NCAA Championships in program history.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s final round of stroke play, only the top five teams and top individual from a non-advancing team will clinch a spot to advance to Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month.

In the event of a tie for advancement to the finals site, all ties shall be broken during a sudden-death playoff counting all five scores. The games committee will determine the playoff holes. In the event conditions do not allow a playoff to occur, additional tiebreaker rules will come into effect.



Mirabel Ting made a move to 15th with an even-par 72 on the on day two. The freshman continues to pace Augusta with a team-high none birdies through the first two rounds.

Fellow freshman Victoria Zheng carded a 75 (+3) in Tuesday’s round and is tied for 23rd.



Napabhach Boon-In highlighted the day for Augusta, utilizing an eagle on the back nine for a 1-under 71 to tie for 32nd place.



Kennedy Carroll improved on her round 1 score by seven strokes, shooting even-par and finishing one stroke back from teammate Boon-In. Chiara Sola shot a 77 (+5) to round out the Augusta squad

The Jaguars will tee off their final round of the Athens Regional beginning at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow morning.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Georgia: 279-282–561 (-15)

2. South Carolina: 289-282–571 (-5)

3. San Jose State: 295-288–583 (+7)

4. Maryland: 295-294–589 (+13)

T5. Ole Miss: 297-294–591 (+15)

T5. Augusta: 301-290–591 (+15)

T5. Ohio State: 288-303–591 (+15)

T8. Kansas: 300-298–598 (+22)

T8. Furman: 297-301–598 (+22)

10. Kent State: 300-299–599 (+23)

11. Charleston: 309-293–602 (+26)

12. Sacred Heart: 312-311–623 (+47)



JAGS @ ATHENS NCAA REGIONAL– DAY 2

T5 Augusta 301 290 591 T15 Mirabel Ting (1) 74 72 146 T23 Victoria Zheng (4) 73 75 148 T32 Napabhach Boon-In (2) 79 71 150 T37 Kennedy Carroll (3) 79 72 151 T41 Chiara Sola (5) 75 77 152

COURTESY AU ATHLETICS