Augusta University teams swept out of PBC tournament quarterfinals

The Augusta Jaguars men’s basketball team fell to Georgia College, 85 – 75 in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Conference tournament.
The Jags entered the tournament on a 10-game winning streak and the No. 4 spot in the NCAA DI Southeast Regional rankings. The top 8 teams in the final rankings will make the NCAA DII Tournament, which will be announced Sunday, March 8.
In Columbus, Georgia, the Lady Jaguars fell in the opening round as well. Their season comes to an end with the 82-47 loss to Columbus State. Augusta finishes the season with a 12-17 record, 9-11 in Peach Belt Conference play.