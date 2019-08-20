Augusta University releases Jaguars men’s basketball schedule for 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team and head coach Dip Metress released the 2019-20 schedule on Monday in preparation for the new season that begins in early November.

Entering year 16 at the helm of the Jaguars, Metress is set for another season, after guiding Augusta to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, highlighted by a regular season and tournament conference championship, and a No. 16 national ranking.

“Our schedule will once again be quite daunting,” Metress said. “We have a solid nucleus that is returning off a Sweet 16 run and a Peach Belt championship team. Our lone senior is our workhorse, Rafael Monteiro, and we look forward to him leading us on and off the court. Rafael was all league and had a 4.0 GPA in our distinguished Hull College of Business.”

The new schedule features 28 scheduled games and 14 home games in Christenberry Fieldhouse. AU hosts three single games and 11 doubleheaders with the women’s team.

The year kicks off for the fourth-straight season in Wilson, N.C. on the campus of Barton College Nov. 8-9. The Jaguars meet Mount Olive for a neutral site contest on Nov. 8 and play host Barton on Nov. 9. Augusta heads to Claflin in Orangeburg, S.C. on Nov. 13, before coming home for the first time in the schedule.

The Jaguars host Catawba College in a single game on Nov. 19 for the home opener in the ‘Berry. After a trip to Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. on Nov. 26, Augusta kicks off a five-game home streak. AU meets Barton for the second time on Nov. 30 and welcomes Emmanuel College on Dec. 5. Augusta will host its sixth edition of the annual Education Day game on Dec. 5 against Emmanuel College. The Jags will welcome over 2,000 fifth graders from the Richmond County School System to watch the men’s team in a special 11:00 a.m. single game.

The home stint continues with Paine College (Dec. 7), Georgia Southwestern (Dec. 19) to begin Peach Belt Conference play, and Flagler (Dec. 21). The first in-conference road action takes place when the Jags travel to Clayton State in Morrow, Ga., on Jan. 4, Lander in Greenwood, S.C., on Jan. 8, and Young Harris in Young Harris, Ga., on Jan. 11.

Augusta hosts Francis Marion on Jan. 15, before returning to the road with trips to UNC Pembroke in Pembroke, N.C. on Jan. 18 and Columbus State in Columbus, Ga., on Jan. 20. The North Georgia Nighthawks make a midweek stop to Augusta on Jan. 22 and then AU heads to Milledgeville, Ga., to face Georgia College on Jan. 25 and rival USC Aiken in Aiken, S.C., on Jan. 29.

Back-to-back home contests open the month of February when Columbus State (Feb. 1) and Lander (Feb. 5) visit Christenberry. From there, Augusta competes in St. Augustine, Fla., against Flagler on Feb. 8 and Francis Marion in Florence, S.C., on Feb. 12. After a visit to the mountains to take on North Georgia in Dahlonega, Ga., on Feb. 19, the Jags close out the regular season with three home games.

The Jaguars host Young Harris (Feb. 22) for 2020 Homecoming, USC Aiken (Feb. 26), and Georgia College (Feb. 29), before the Peach Belt Conference Tournament begins in early March. The PBC Tournament Quarterfinals will take place March 4 at the four highest seeds in the standings. The tourney semifinals and championships will be held March 7-8 at the highest remaining women’s seed.

