Augusta Golf Camp will take place June 5-8 and July 17-20 at the J. Fleming Norvell Golf House.

Each session will be limited to the first 60 golf campers. You may sign up for either or both camps.

Augusta Golf Camp at the J. Fleming Norvel Golf House (adjacent to the Christenberry Fieldhouse) 3109 Wrightsboro Road



When: June 5-8 (Monday – Thursday) AND/OR July 17-20 (Monday – Thursday)

*Choose one or both*

MAXIMUM OF 60 CAMPERS PER SESSION (First Come, First Serve)

Where: J. FLEMING NORVELL GOLF HOUSE, 3109 WRIGHTSBORO ROAD, AUGUSTA, GA 30909

Who: Boys and Girls ages 6-18

Times: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm for boys and girls ages 11-18 (Lunch Included)

8:00 am – 12:00 pm for boys and girls ages 6-10 (Lunch Not Included)

Cost: $500.00 for boys and girls ages 11-18

$250.00 for boys and girls ages 6-10



Camp costs include all instruction from Augusta University Coaches and Players, range balls, greens fees at Forest Hills Golf Club, snacks, drinks, prizes and golf camp T-shirt.



Golf Camp participants will receive skill instruction in the following areas:

Full Swing, Chipping, Pitching, Bunker Play, Putting, Wedge Play, Course Management as well as grip, posture, alignment and ball position. There will also be daily drills, skills challenges and other contests.



Payment: Cash or Check (please make checks payable to: Caroline Hegg MEMO: Golf Camp and mail to:

Caroline Hegg

2512 Tupelo Drive

Augusta, GA 30909



**For more information, please contact Caroline Hegg (Augusta University Women’s Golf Coach) at 706 840-2830 or chegg@augusta.edu

or

Stephen Paine at spaine@augusta.edu