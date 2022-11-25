AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The No. 2 Augusta University men’s basketball team Fayetteville State 70-54 on Sunday afternoon in Christenberry Fieldhouse. During halftime of the game, the court was dedicated to former athletic Director Clint Bryant to honor his 34 years of service to the University.

Augusta (3-0)

FG% 45.3

3PT% 28.6

FT% 90

Fayetteville State (1-5)

FG% 34.4

3PT% 32.0

FT% 40.0



Augusta’s four senior shouldered the load, scoring all but 11 of the teams points. Tyshaun Crawford had a monster game for Augusta, carding 26 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks. The senior center was also perfect from the free throw line (8-for-8).



Senior guard Tyree Myers had 16 points, 7 rebounds and an assist. Miguel Arnold totaled 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

COURTESY AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS