AUGUSTA, Ga – The Augusta University Department of Athletics is excited to announce the formation of the Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame with the inaugural class slated to be inducted in Spring 2025.

“In a profession where we are constantly focused on the future and what’s next, it’s important we look back and recognize those who have helped pave the way for Augusta Athletics and whose accomplishments elevated our program to new heights,” said Director of Athletics Ryan Erlacher. “We look forward to seeing the Hall of Fame take shape this year and thrilled to be inducting our first class in 2025. I have no doubt we’ll have some remarkable nominees, and the HOF committee will have quite a challenge selecting the best of the best.”

The Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 2023 to honor individuals who have earned outstanding athletics achievements or made a major contribution to the intercollegiate athletics program at Augusta University. The Athletics Hall of Fame is open to former AU student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff, and supporters.

The Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for induction into the inaugural 2025 class. Nominations for the inaugural 2025 class are open until August 1, 2024.The first class will be honored during AU’s 2025 Homecoming Week.

To submit a nomination, please click the Online Nomination Form above containing questions that are focused on the athletics accomplishments and/or contributions of the nominee. After completing the nomination, please provide a letter of recommendation detailing the nominee’s attributes, accomplishments on/off the field (during or after their Augusta career) and anything else you would like to add that supports your nomination of the individual to the Augusta Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Augusta University Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee is comprised of various members of the athletics department and several other members throughout the University and/or community.

Criteria | Student-Athlete

Any Augusta University graduate, living or deceased, who has played at least two seasons in any sport for the Jaguars.

A nominee is not eligible for induction until five years have passed since graduation or participation in their respective program.

A nominee must have been an outstanding performer in their field of competition.

A nominee must have been recognized locally, regionally, or nationally for their contributions to AU Athletics.

The requirement of graduation may be waived under unique circumstances by majority vote of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Criteria | Coach / Administrator

A nominee must have demonstrated outstanding coaching or administrative achievements at Augusta University for at least five years.

A nominee is not eligible for induction until five years have passed since their departure from the athletics program.

Criteria | Community Member / Supporter

A nominee must have substantially enhanced the athletic programs at Augusta University through their involvement or contributions.

Criteria | Team of Distinction / Individual of Distinction

At the discretion of the Hall of Fame Committee, individuals and teams may be honored by special citation (Team of Distinction / Individual of Distinction).

