Augusta sweep Flagler for fourth consecutive Peach Belt Conference title

AUGUSTA, GA – The Augusta Jaguars made PBC history on Sunday as they defeated Flagler 3-0 in the championship match of the 2021 Volleyball Tournament at Christenberry Fieldhouse. The Jaguars take the title for the fourth year in a row, becoming the first PBC volleyball team to ever win four straight tournaments. Set scores were 25-22, 25-21 and 25-17. Senior Kylie Martin was named tournament MVP for the second year in a row.
Match Notes
- The opening set was tied a five apiece when Augusta ran off four straight points including a pair of aces from Ally Thees. That lead grew to as many as six at 15-9 following an AU kill from Julie Archer. Flagler rallied with a 10-5 run to knot the set at 19, capped by back-to-back kills from Molly Boyd. Augusta led 22-21 when Alyssa Frazier had two kills in the next three points, giving the Jaguars set point which was won on an attack error.
- The Jaguars got off to a quick start in the second set, rushing out to a 6-1 lead with a pair of kills from Alexis Diaz-Infante. AU kept the lead in the 5-6 range for the majority of the set until Flagler had a late 4-1 run to cut the lead to 19-16 with blocks from Arianna Lopez and Kennedy Muff. AU led 23-20 when Kylie Martin’s kill gave the Jaguars set point which was converted two serves later on a kill from Chloe Allen.
- Flagler did not let Augusta get away early in the third set and the score was tied at eight each when the Jaguars went on a 6-2 run that proved to be too much to overcome. Allen had two kills during the run that left AU with a 15-10 lead. That lead grew to six at 19-13 with a Kylie Martin kill and Flagler was unable to make headway for the remainder of the set. An attack error on the championship point gave the title to Augusta.
- Kylie Martin was named the tournament Most Valuable player with 10 kills and 10 digs while hitting .348 in the championship match. Allen led the team with 11 kills to go with 10 digs. Holland Martin had 17 digs for the Jaguars and Samantha Zittrauer 25 assists.
- Logan Garcia and Jordan Berglin led the Saints with seven kills each. Edie Lamoreaux led the team with 19 digs while Kennedy Muff had 29 assists.
- Augusta was the #2 seed for the PBC Tournament have not been the #1 seed for any of their four championships
- Five previous programs had won three PBC volleyball tournament titles in a row
- Flagler was making their 11th tournament finals appearance since 2009
- With the win, the Jaguars earn the PBC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament; Flagler is all but assure of an at-large bid. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday at 7:30pm with a live show on NCAA.com
2021 PBC Volleyball
All-Tournament Team
Christina Aguayo, Lander
Rachel Machovec, Flagler
Jordan Berglin, Flagler
Holland Martin, Augusta
Chloe Allen, Augusta
Tournament MVP
Kylie Martin, Augusta