SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Augusta Jaguars eliminated a five-stroke deficit in the final round to win the 2023 Southland Conference Women’s Golf Championship by one stroke over the UIW Cardinals at the Hill Country Golf Club on Wednesday.
With the win, the Jaguars earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship for the second consecutive season. Augusta shot a team score of 910 (313-299-298, +46) across 56 holes to edge out UIW’s 911 (310-297-304, +47).
This is the fourth time the Southland Women’s Golf Championship has been decided by a single stroke (2004, 2009, 2017, 2023).
UIW’s Alex Giles led the individual race after all three rounds to win the individual title at 3-over par 219 (71-73-75).
Augusta’s four counting golfers were even relative to par on the back nine, allowing the Jaguars to outscore UIW by six strokes and eke out the title.
HCU took third at 927, followed by A&M-Corpus Christi (937) in fourth, A&M-Commerce (952) in fifth, Lamar (969) in sixth, and Bryant (998) in seventh.
Joining tournament champion Giles on the all-tournament team were Augusta’s Mirabel Ting (222, +6), UIW’s Lily Hirst (226, +10), A&M-Commerce’s Henriette Stranda (226, +10), and HCU’s Elise Parel (227, +11).
|Pl
|Team
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Augusta
|313
|299
|298
|910
|2
|UIW
|310
|297
|304
|911
|3
|HCU
|304
|312
|311
|927
|4
|A&M – Corpus Christi
|318
|308
|311
|937
|5
|A&M – Commerce
|325
|316
|311
|952
|6
|Lamar
|324
|324
|321
|969
|7
|Bryant
|336
|332
|330
|998
|Pl
|Player
|School
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Alex Giles
|UIW
|71
|73
|75
|219
|2
|Mirabel Ting
|Augusta
|76
|71
|75
|222
|T3
|Henriette Stranda
|A&M – Commerce
|75
|75
|76
|226
|T3
|Lily Hirst
|UIW
|77
|76
|73
|226
|5
|Elise Parel
|HCU
|77
|77
|73
|227
|6
|Napabhach Boon-In
|Augusta
|79
|75
|74
|228
|T7
|Ellen Nicholas
|UIW
|82
|73
|76
|231
|T7
|Lou Rousselot
|HCU
|74
|78
|79
|231
|T9
|Lucie Charbonnier
|A&M – Corpus Christi
|79
|76
|77
|232
|T9
|Maria Beltran
|A&M – Corpus Christi
|77
|75
|80
|232
|T9
|Alejandra Ferrer
|HCU
|76
|78
|78
|232
|T12
|Alessia Trebbi-Tindall
|Lamar
|78
|79
|78
|235
|T12
|Lucia Ramirez
|A&M – Corpus Christi
|79
|79
|77
|235
|T14
|Kennedy Carroll
|Augusta
|79
|79
|78
|236
|T14
|Victoria Zheng
|Augusta
|79
|74
|83
|236
|16
|Mar Garcia
|UIW
|82
|75
|80
|237
|T17
|Luz Martinez Rico
|A&M – Corpus Christi
|83
|78
|77
|238
|T17
|Jordan Dusckas
|A&M – Commerce
|83
|77
|78
|238
|19
|Benz Far-arun
|A&M – Commerce
|82
|83
|74
|239
|20
|Jackie Nguyen
|HCU
|77
|79
|84
|240
