SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Augusta Jaguars eliminated a five-stroke deficit in the final round to win the 2023 Southland Conference Women’s Golf Championship by one stroke over the UIW Cardinals at the Hill Country Golf Club on Wednesday.

With the win, the Jaguars earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship for the second consecutive season. Augusta shot a team score of 910 (313-299-298, +46) across 56 holes to edge out UIW’s 911 (310-297-304, +47).

This is the fourth time the Southland Women’s Golf Championship has been decided by a single stroke (2004, 2009, 2017, 2023).

UIW’s Alex Giles led the individual race after all three rounds to win the individual title at 3-over par 219 (71-73-75).

Augusta’s four counting golfers were even relative to par on the back nine, allowing the Jaguars to outscore UIW by six strokes and eke out the title.

HCU took third at 927, followed by A&M-Corpus Christi (937) in fourth, A&M-Commerce (952) in fifth, Lamar (969) in sixth, and Bryant (998) in seventh.

Joining tournament champion Giles on the all-tournament team were Augusta’s Mirabel Ting (222, +6), UIW’s Lily Hirst (226, +10), A&M-Commerce’s Henriette Stranda (226, +10), and HCU’s Elise Parel (227, +11).

Pl Team R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Augusta 313 299 298 910 2 UIW 310 297 304 911 3 HCU 304 312 311 927 4 A&M – Corpus Christi 318 308 311 937 5 A&M – Commerce 325 316 311 952 6 Lamar 324 324 321 969 7 Bryant 336 332 330 998

Pl Player School R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Alex Giles UIW 71 73 75 219 2 Mirabel Ting Augusta 76 71 75 222 T3 Henriette Stranda A&M – Commerce 75 75 76 226 T3 Lily Hirst UIW 77 76 73 226 5 Elise Parel HCU 77 77 73 227 6 Napabhach Boon-In Augusta 79 75 74 228 T7 Ellen Nicholas UIW 82 73 76 231 T7 Lou Rousselot HCU 74 78 79 231 T9 Lucie Charbonnier A&M – Corpus Christi 79 76 77 232 T9 Maria Beltran A&M – Corpus Christi 77 75 80 232 T9 Alejandra Ferrer HCU 76 78 78 232 T12 Alessia Trebbi-Tindall Lamar 78 79 78 235 T12 Lucia Ramirez A&M – Corpus Christi 79 79 77 235 T14 Kennedy Carroll Augusta 79 79 78 236 T14 Victoria Zheng Augusta 79 74 83 236 16 Mar Garcia UIW 82 75 80 237 T17 Luz Martinez Rico A&M – Corpus Christi 83 78 77 238 T17 Jordan Dusckas A&M – Commerce 83 77 78 238 19 Benz Far-arun A&M – Commerce 82 83 74 239 20 Jackie Nguyen HCU 77 79 84 240