SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Augusta Jaguars eliminated a five-stroke deficit in the final round to win the 2023 Southland Conference Women’s Golf Championship by one stroke over the UIW Cardinals at the Hill Country Golf Club on Wednesday.

With the win, the Jaguars earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship for the second consecutive season. Augusta shot a team score of 910 (313-299-298, +46) across 56 holes to edge out UIW’s 911 (310-297-304, +47).

This is the fourth time the Southland Women’s Golf Championship has been decided by a single stroke (2004, 2009, 2017, 2023).

UIW’s Alex Giles led the individual race after all three rounds to win the individual title at 3-over par 219 (71-73-75).

Augusta’s four counting golfers were even relative to par on the back nine, allowing the Jaguars to outscore UIW by six strokes and eke out the title.

HCU took third at 927, followed by A&M-Corpus Christi (937) in fourth, A&M-Commerce (952) in fifth, Lamar (969) in sixth, and Bryant (998) in seventh.

Joining tournament champion Giles on the all-tournament team were Augusta’s Mirabel Ting (222, +6), UIW’s Lily Hirst (226, +10), A&M-Commerce’s Henriette Stranda (226, +10), and HCU’s Elise Parel (227, +11).

PlTeamR1R2R3Total
1Augusta313299298910
2UIW310297304911
3HCU304312311927
4A&M – Corpus Christi318308311937
5A&M – Commerce325316311952
6Lamar324324321969
7Bryant336332330998
PlPlayerSchoolR1R2R3Total
1Alex GilesUIW717375219
2Mirabel TingAugusta767175222
T3Henriette StrandaA&M – Commerce757576226
T3Lily HirstUIW777673226
5Elise ParelHCU777773227
6Napabhach Boon-InAugusta797574228
T7Ellen NicholasUIW827376231
T7Lou RousselotHCU747879231
T9Lucie CharbonnierA&M – Corpus Christi797677232
T9Maria BeltranA&M – Corpus Christi777580232
T9Alejandra FerrerHCU767878232
T12Alessia Trebbi-TindallLamar787978235
T12Lucia RamirezA&M – Corpus Christi797977235
T14Kennedy CarrollAugusta797978236
T14Victoria ZhengAugusta797483236
16Mar GarciaUIW827580237
T17Luz Martinez RicoA&M – Corpus Christi837877238
T17Jordan DusckasA&M – Commerce837778238
19Benz Far-arunA&M – Commerce828374239
20Jackie NguyenHCU777984240

COURTESY: AU ATHLETICS