AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) -Hank Monnig has been a basketball star, as well an outstanding track runner, at Augusta Prep for the last 4 years. As Captain of both teams and All-Region in Cross Country, he has a lot to be proud of but now he is being recognized for his hard work in the classroom as well. For his efforts Hank has been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Hank and his family credit his success to how hard he works on and off the field. “I think what sticks out for me is Hank’s persistence on the athletic field and in the classroom” says Hank’s father Scott, “and in music as well, he has worked very hard in all three of those areas.”

Hank’s passion for music blossomed into an Instagram account over the summer where he shares his talent with his followers, including his head basketball coach. “He’s really amazing,” says Coach Sam Gruber, “whether it’s a cover or an original, it blows me away every time.”

Hank tells us he looks forward to his final season as an athlete at Augusta Prep and says he’s excited to figure out his college plans this year. Congratulations to Hank Monnig and his entire family, and make sure to check out Hank’s Instagram “@hankmonnigmusic”!